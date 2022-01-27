Korean self-service ramen craze continues

SEOUL – Packaged instant noodle products of different flavours, from spicy beef broth to stir-fried black bean sauce and kimchi soup, are stacked on a shelf covering about two-thirds of the store’s wall on the right. On the left, a row of automatic machines to pour hot water into paper cups and boil it at the touch of a button are ready to cook the noodles.

After buying a packet of ramen through a self-ordering kiosk, all you need to do is open the bag and put the dried noodles in the paper container together with the seasoning powder. Many of the seats face the wall, ideal for solo diners.

With just 2,500 to 3,000 won and a couple minutes’ wait, you get a steaming hot bowl of “ramyeon,” as the common instant noodle dish is known in Korea.

Having opened in February last year near Jongno 3-ga Station in Seoul, the store is among an emerging number of unstaffed convenience stores in Korea.

Boosted by the contactless trend amid the protracted COVID-19 pandemic, the small self-servicing shops have caught the eyes of Koreans, especially solo diners and some who still remain unvaccinated, as they find it harder to enter multiuse facilities including restaurants and cafes under the governmental vaccine pass mandate.

One solo diner surnamed Jeong at the Jongno 3-ga location said the place is suitable for solo diners working in a crowded city.

“I enjoy eating alone while reading webtoons. I don’t really want to make lunch plans with someone else amid the virus resurgence. But sometimes I feel embarrassed to eat alone as most of the restaurants near my office are packed with customers during lunch hour,” she said.