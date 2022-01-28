Korea’s first professor for influencers: Find your own attractiveness.

SEOUL – Self-assessment of one‘s attractive qualities is a critical step to becoming a successful influencer, according to Ryo Chu-hyeop, a 36-year old YouTuber and South Korea’s first professor of “influencer affairs.”

In order to make other people follow you online, aspiring influencers need to ruminate on their own ideas and thoughts and what kind of attributes they have to attract others.

“Attractiveness does not necessarily mean (physical) beauty. It can be something that evokes empathy or curiosity. Ability to produce content that touches people’s hearts or catch them off guard,” he said during an interview with The Korea Herald.

Ryo is the co-founder and CEO of Allblanc TV, a fitness-focused YouTube channel with over 1.8 million subscribers and counting.

Starting in 2018, it mainly offers at-home workout classes with the three co-founders of the channel. Ryo met the business partners at a fitness contest while he was serving as an aerospace researcher at the state-run Agency for Defense Development.

Allblanc TV’s content is chiefly for YouTube but is shared via various social media platforms including China-based TikTok, Weibo, Bilibili and Douyin. Some 82 per cent of its viewership is from outside Korea, mainly from the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

It’s something that many aspiring content creators and influencers hope to duplicate.

As a person who made the dramatic career change from a weapons scientist to a YouTuber, Ryo understands what draws many to the social media and content business.