U.S. national debt surpasses 30 trln USD as Fed prepares to raise rates

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1 -- The U.S. national debt has surpassed 30 trillion U.S. dollars for the first time, raising concerns about future fiscal sustainability, as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates to tame inflation.

The total public debt outstanding exceeded 30 trillion dollars on Monday, which included 23.5 trillion dollars in debt held by the public and 6.5 trillion dollars in intergovernmental holdings, according to the U.S. Treasury Department's daily treasury statement.

The national debt increased sharply in recent years, in part because of former President Donald Trump's large tax cuts and massive government spending to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, analysts said.

The milestone of 30 trillion dollars in debt should be "a giant red flag for all of us about America's future economic health, generational equity, and role in the world," said Michael A. Peterson, CEO of the Peter G. Peterson Foundation.

"How we got here is a long story of repeated chapters of fiscal irresponsibility on both sides of the aisle. Leaders in Washington have made imprudent decisions over decades, time and again choosing a favourite new tax cut or spending program above our collective future," Peterson said Tuesday in a statement.