U.S. FDA grants full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

The vaccine, named Spikevax, is approved for use in people ages 18 and older.

Spikevax meets the FDA's rigorous standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality required for approval, said the agency in a statement.

"While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated," said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock.

