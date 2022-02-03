U.S. to deploy additional 3,000 troops to Europe amid Ukraine tensions

"These movements are unmistakable signals to the world that we stand ready to reassure our (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) allies and deter and defend against any aggression," he added.

The United States has already put some 8,500 troops on "heightened alert," in preparation for what it claimed to be an "imminent" Russian invasion of Ukraine. The measure will enable the troops to be deployed on short notice if NATO decides to activate its rapid response force known as the NRF.

Kirby said the troops being deployed are separate from those put on high alert. They will operate on a bilateral basis with their host countries and will be under U.S. command -- not NATO command - since the alliance has yet to activate the NRF.