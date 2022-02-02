Russell of U.S. takes office as head of UNICEF

Russell succeeds Henrietta Fore of the United States, who resigned in July 2021 to attend to a family health issue but offered to stay on until her successor is appointed.

Before her new position at the United Nations, Russell served in the U.S. government as assistant to the president and director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel under President Joe Biden. From 2013 to 2017, she served as ambassador-at-large for global women's issues in the U.S. Department of State. Previously, she served as deputy assistant to the president at the White House under President Barack Obama.