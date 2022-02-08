Putin meets Macron to discuss Ukraine, European security

The meeting was businesslike and useful, Putin said at a joint press conference with Macron following their hours-long talks in the Kremlin.

Russia's core concerns on security were ignored by the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), while the military alliance attempts to lecture Russia on where and how to place its armed forces, Putin said.

He told Macron that Kiev refuses to comply with the 2015 Minsk agreements on a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian issue and even aims to dismantle the deals.