Sat, February 19, 2022

international

Biden reaffirms Nord Stream 2 won't advance if Russia invades Ukraine

President Joe Biden said that if Russian tanks and troops cross the border and enter Ukraine, "there will be no longer Nord Stream 2."

U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed Monday that a joint gas pipeline project between Germany and Russia won't advance if Russia invades Ukraine, stopping short of explaining how it will be achieved if Germany has reservations for that decision as a deterrence against Moscow.
 

With visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz standing next to him, Biden told a press conference at the White House that if Russian tanks and troops cross the border and enter Ukraine, "there will be no longer Nord Stream 2," referring to the now-finished pipeline delivering natural gas from Russia to Germany that bypasses Ukraine.

"We will bring an end to it," the president said of the pipeline that is not yet operational.

Asked how the United States will manage to prevent gas from flowing in the pipeline since the project is under Germany's control, Biden didn't elaborate, only saying he can "promise" that Washington "will be able to do that."

Scholz, for his part, repeatedly avoided directly mentioning Nord Stream 2, although it appeared that the pipeline was one of the subjects that most concerned reporters during the press conference.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers his first government statement at the Reichstag building in Berlin Dec. 15, 2021, after he was elected as the new federal chancellor Dec. 8. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

"We will be united," the chancellor said, speaking in English as if he wanted to give Americans reassurance. "We will act together. And we will take all the necessary steps, and all the necessary steps will be done by all of us together."

Biden and Scholz -- whose ongoing visit in the United States is his first since assuming the chancellorship in December -- were both trying to exhibit the unwavering unity between Washington and Berlin vis-a-vis the handling of the ongoing crisis on Ukraine's borders.

There has been a great deal of frustration expressed by U.S. media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill about Germany's decision not to aid Ukraine with lethal weapons, as well as what they perceived as the lack of clarity from Berlin on whether to turn off Nord Stream 2.

"There's no need for him to win back trust. He has the complete trust of the United States," Biden said in defense of Scholz as the chancellor was challenged by a reporter to rethink whether Germany's decision will make it less of a reliable ally of the United States.

Stressing that the transatlantic partnership with the United States is "one of the permanent pillars of German policy," Scholz said his country has done its part both in terms of strengthening the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's military might and with regard to providing financial assistance to Ukraine.

Further dispelling concerns over Germany's dependence on Russian gas supply, Scholz said his government has been taking measures to accelerate the transition into a clean energy-based economy, noting that one quarter of the total energy that Germany now relies on is generated by gas, "and only part of that gas comes from Russia - big part comes from Norway or The Netherlands." 

Related News

Published : February 08, 2022

By : Xinhua

Related News

Hà Nội to focus on high risk groups in COVID battle, less on case numbers

Published : Feb 19, 2022

Only two in world: Shinsegae to sell e-motorbikes inspired by its heir’s image

Published : Feb 19, 2022

New, higher taxes eyed to service PH debts

Published : Feb 19, 2022

Over 800,000 people have been displaced in Myanmar since last year, and the conflict is unlikely to decrease: UNHCR

Published : Feb 19, 2022

Latest News

Users of M-Flow toll system on the rise despite early hiccup

Published : Feb 19, 2022

Gulf Energy diversifying into digital sector as revenue and profits soar

Published : Feb 19, 2022

Thai health system nears capacity as Covid-19 infection surge rises

Published : Feb 19, 2022

Lumpini Park showcasing Thailand’s top destinations at tourism festival

Published : Feb 19, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.