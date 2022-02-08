Biden reaffirms Nord Stream 2 won't advance if Russia invades Ukraine

"We will be united," the chancellor said, speaking in English as if he wanted to give Americans reassurance. "We will act together. And we will take all the necessary steps, and all the necessary steps will be done by all of us together."

Biden and Scholz -- whose ongoing visit in the United States is his first since assuming the chancellorship in December -- were both trying to exhibit the unwavering unity between Washington and Berlin vis-a-vis the handling of the ongoing crisis on Ukraine's borders.

There has been a great deal of frustration expressed by U.S. media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill about Germany's decision not to aid Ukraine with lethal weapons, as well as what they perceived as the lack of clarity from Berlin on whether to turn off Nord Stream 2.

"There's no need for him to win back trust. He has the complete trust of the United States," Biden said in defense of Scholz as the chancellor was challenged by a reporter to rethink whether Germany's decision will make it less of a reliable ally of the United States.

Stressing that the transatlantic partnership with the United States is "one of the permanent pillars of German policy," Scholz said his country has done its part both in terms of strengthening the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's military might and with regard to providing financial assistance to Ukraine.

Further dispelling concerns over Germany's dependence on Russian gas supply, Scholz said his government has been taking measures to accelerate the transition into a clean energy-based economy, noting that one quarter of the total energy that Germany now relies on is generated by gas, "and only part of that gas comes from Russia - big part comes from Norway or The Netherlands."