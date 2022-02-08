Duterte warns unvaccinated people: ‘If you die, good riddance’

MANILA — “I’m warning you. Don’t be complacent. If you die, and you’re not vaccinated, I will tell you: Good riddance,’” President Rodrigo Duterte, speaking in a mix of English and Filipino, said in his weekly taped address, “Talk to the People,” that aired late on Monday.
He addressed the warning to those who refuse to get vaccinated as he stressed the Philippines was not yet “over the hump” in its battle against COVID-19.
“If you don’t want it [vaccination], you want to die. OK then. Walk around, and if you get contaminated, you will feel very, very sorry for yourself and your family,” Duterte added.
He encouraged parents to get their children vaccinated as the government had approved the vaccination of kids aged 5 to 11.
The government is set to hold another national vaccination drive on Feb. 10 and 11, this one for at least six million individuals, including children aged 5 to 11 years.
Daphne Galvez
Philippine Daily Inquirer
Published : February 08, 2022
