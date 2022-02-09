Cinemas, art venues in Hanoi set to reopen on Feb 10

HANOI — Cinemas and art performance venues in Hà Nội will reopen on February 10, after nine months of closure due to the pandemic, according to the city authorities.

The move is part of the conclusions of the Standing Committee of the Hà Nội People’s Committee on Monday, which were released on Tuesday.

The Vice-Chairman of Hà Nội People’s Committee Chử Xuân Dũng will be directing the reopening efforts.