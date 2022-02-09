Indian scientists develops a technology for fluorometric detection of Covid-19

The Team of scientists also demonstrated the potential of the new technology for the detection of SARS-CoV-2.

“This technology platform can also be used to detect other DNA/RNA pathogens such as HIV, influenza, HCV, Zika, Ebola, bacteria, and other mutating/evolving pathogens,” said a senior officer of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The scientists from Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), along with scientists from IISc (India Institute of Science), demonstrated a non canonical nucleic acid-based G-quadruplex (GQ) topology targeted reliable conformational polymorphism (GQ-RCP) platform to diagnose Covid-19 clinical samples, the Ministry said.

This work has also been published recently in the prestigious journal ‘ACS Sensors’ and the team has also filed a patent for the novel technology. This molecular detection platform can be integrated into field-deployable isothermal amplification assays with more reliability and sequence specificity, the Ministry said.