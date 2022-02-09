Tue, February 22, 2022

Hijab row, India’s Karnataka orders closure of high schools, colleges for 3 days

Tension continued to prevail at some educational institutions in Udupi, Shivamogga, Bagalkot, and other parts of the Indian state.

NEW DELHI – The authorities in the southern Indian state of Karnataka today ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days in the BJP-ruled state amidst an ongoing row over wearing hijab.

The order to close high schools and colleges were given by Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Tension continued to prevail at some educational institutions in Udupi, Shivamogga, Bagalkot, and other parts of the state over the hijab issue, forcing the police and authorities to intervene.

The Karnataka High Court is hearing the petitions filed by five girls studying in a government pre-university college in Udupi, questioning hijab restriction in college.

The controversy erupted in January at a government college in Udupi where six students who attended classes wearing headscarves were asked to leave the campus.

The row has spread to different parts of the state, with Hindu youngsters, backed by right-wing outfits, responding by wearing saffron scarves. Students wearing saffron scarves are also being barred from classes.

