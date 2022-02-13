Thu, February 24, 2022

Yemen's Houthis seize strategic Harad city from gov't army: source

The Yemeni Houthis drove the government army out of Harad city in the Yemeni northern province of Hajjah on Saturday, killing more than 60 soldiers and wounding 140 others, an army source said.

HAJJAH, Yemen, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- "The rebels recaptured the al-Mihsam military camp and the range of high mountains from the army during today's battle," the source on the frontline told Xinhua.

Yemeni government soldiers patrol in Harad district of Hajjah province, which is a frontline between the Houthi militia and the internationally-recognized government in northern Yemen, on Feb. 10, 2022. (Photo by Mohammed Al-Wafi/Xinhua)

"The rebel snipers killed more than 60 soldiers who had infiltrated into the southern and western neighborhoods and wounded 140 others," he said.

The Saudi-led coalition forces backing the Yemeni government army launched three airstrikes against the Houthi advance, the source said, adding that "the army now is out of this strategic city," which borders Saudi Arabia.

The defeat is a major blow to the Yemeni government army which had recaptured most of the city in a fierce battle that began last week.

Yemeni government soldiers patrol in Harad district of Hajjah province, which is a frontline between the Houthi militia and the internationally-recognized government in northern Yemen, on Feb. 10, 2022. (Photo by Mohammed Al-Wafi/Xinhua)

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control over northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to exile.

Yemeni government soldiers patrol in Harad district of Hajjah province, which is a frontline between the Houthi militia and the internationally-recognized government in northern Yemen, on Feb. 10, 2022. (Photo by Mohammed Al-Wafi/Xinhua)

Xinhua

