Indonesia to cut quarantine period for travellers as Covid-19 numbers drop

The new rule will take effect “starting on March 1, or earlier” depending on the situation, and quarantine may be lifted on April 1 if the situation further improves, said Mr Luhut Pandjaitan, the senior minister in charge of coordinating Covid-19 efforts on the country’s most populous island of Java as well as Bali.

“Signs that we have reached the peak are there, judging from the decline in daily new cases, active cases and hospitalisation rate,” Mr Luhut said at an online media briefing after meeting President Joko Widodo on Monday.

“Java and Bali are now seeing a slowing trend (in the number of daily new cases), but some (other) regions outside Java started to see a pick-up.”

At the same briefing, Coordinating Minister for Economy Airlangga Hartarto said the travel bubble for visitors from Singapore to Batam and Bintan will start on Feb 18, and the quarantine-free arrangement will extend to a third island, Karimun. However, he did not give any other details.

Singapore Transport Minister, S Iswaran, in a written response to queries in Parliament, on Monday said: “Singapore and Indonesia are working towards an arrangement to facilitate two-way quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated travellers between Singapore and Batam and Bintan, as part of our plans to gradually reopen borders while managing public health risks.”

“We will share more details when ready,” he added.