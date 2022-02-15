India enters a new phase of partnership with Philippines

Jaishankar today held talks with his Filipino counterpart Teddy Locsin Jr. on a range of issues.

”Thank you @teddyboylocsin for a warm welcome and generous hospitality. Held productive discussions with FM @teddyboylocsin of Philippines. Expect to take forward a shared agenda through sustained engagement,” Jaishankar tweeted later.

He said India and the Philippines were entering a new phase of their partnership. ”Its basis is the mutuality of national security and development aspirations. Our conversation covered a range of issues dealing with both,” he added.

Prior to the meeting, the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs said the two ministers would discuss health and security, as well as other regional and global matters of mutual interest, especially as countries continue to engage post-Covid.