BMW owns majority stake in Chinese JV

The German carmaker inked an deal with Brilliance Auto to scale up its stake in their joint venture from 50 percent to 75 percent, when China announced in 2018 it would relax ownership rules in the automotive industry.

The Chinese authorities removed foreign ownership caps for companies making fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in 2018. The same rules took effect for commercial vehicle makers in 2020 and for the passenger car market starting from 2022.

Analysts said a majority stake in joint ventures, which means a larger say and more profit, will stimulate international carmakers' ambition and commitment in China, the world's largest vehicle market.

Besides the equity change, BMW and Brilliance's contract to extend their joint venture took effect on Friday as well. Established in 2003, the partnership now runs to 2040.

"Today marks an important step, as we continue to expand our long and successful commitment to China," said BMW Chairman Oliver Zipse in a statement on Friday.

"We firmly believe that our continued success in the world's largest automotive market can only go hand in hand with the growth and further development of our BBA joint venture," said Zipse.

BMW saw a 9 percent growth in its deliveries in China to 846,237 vehicles in 2021, as the best-selling premium carmaker in the country.