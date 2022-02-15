Foreign retailers look to expand VN operations with diverse sales, service offerings

Huỳnh Lê Minh Tú, deputy director of the HCM City Department of Industry and Trade, said that with a population of more than 90 million and increasing living standards, the retail market will remain very attractive for foreign investors in Việt Nam.

“Foreign retailers optimising the shopping experience for customer retention and applying multiple sales process metrics will have a better edge to dominate the market,” he said.

Given the digital transformation trend in the retail sector, many foreign retail businesses are constantly improving their technological applications for collection, storage, management and comprehensive data analysis, based on a solid, secure, flexible and self-operating cloud computing infrastructure, he said.

Other observers have also remarked that the fourth wave of COVID-19 has pushed foreign retailers to diversify their sales channels instead of the usual primary focus on providing goods onsite to consumers.