'World-class' universities list expanded

Based on a review by experts and approved by the State Council, China's Cabinet, the second list of universities and disciplines included in the "double world-class project "was released by the ministries of education and finance and the National Development and Reform Commission on Monday.

The new additions to the list included Shanxi University, Xiangtan University in Hunan province and Nanjing Medical University in Jiangsu province. All of the 140 universities in the project's first list, released in 2017, including Peking University, Tsinghua University and Renmin University of China, remained on the latest list.

The universities and disciplines were chosen based on their ability to nurture top talent and innovative teams in major and core scientific and technological fields in accordance with national development strategies, said Hong Dayong, director of the Ministry of Education's department of degree management and postgraduate education, adding that no consideration was given to the rankings of universities or research papers published.

The first list placed universities in one of three levels, but the new list does not. Hong said the change was made because building world-class universities should be based on building world-class disciplines and the universities should pursue distinctive and differentiated development.

Some universities had treated inclusion in the "double world-class project", launched in 2016, as a status symbol and, as a result, had pursued blind expansion and competition, he said.