Xi, Macron vow to boost cooperation

Beijing and Paris vowed on Wednesday to make further progress in the ratification of the China-European Union investment deal, a pact agreed to in principle in December 2020, as part of broader efforts to push for fresh development in ties between China and the 27-member bloc.

President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron made the pledge during a phone conversation on Wednesday.

Xi commended the role of France, as the holder of the EU's rotating presidency in the first half of 2022, for enhancing the solidarity of the bloc and strengthening its strategic independence.

He reiterated the need for China and the EU to uphold mutual understanding and adhere to mutual respect, dialogue and win-win cooperation, saying that the two sides should make concerted efforts to build the greatest consensus and further bilateral ties.

Beijing stands ready to work with Paris to ensure the success of the leaders' meeting between China and the EU and jointly host a new round of dialogues on strategies, trade and economics, green and digital growth and people-to-people exchanges, he said.

Macron said Paris will make all-out efforts to press ahead with the positive agenda between the EU and China.

In May 2021, the European Parliament halted ratification of the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment, a deal the two sides started to negotiate in October 2013 with the aim of reaching a higher-level agreement covering investment protection and market access.

The French president congratulated Xi on the success of the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, saying that France has always supported the success of the event and will continue to do so.