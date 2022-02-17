Two-thirds of Americans say U.S. on wrong track: poll

A growing number of states in the country, which has reported the world's highest coronavirus infections and deaths, have eased COVID-19 restrictions amid a decline in daily new cases after a surge driven by the Omicron variant.

"Omicron cases are declining, and we are all cautiously optimistic about the trajectory we are on," Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a virtual briefing on Wednesday. "We want to remain vigilant to do all we can so that this trajectory continues."

The Politico-Morning Consult poll was conducted on Feb. 12-13 with a sample size of 2,005 registered voters. The full survey has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.