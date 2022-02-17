China still strong magnet for foreign investment: experts

BEIJING, Feb. 16 -- After hitting a record high last year, foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 11.6 per cent year on year to 102.28 billion yuan in January, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has said. In U.S. dollar terms, the inflow went up 17.6 per cent to 15.84 billion dollars.

The growth last month was the fastest and the first double-digit increase for the same period since 2016.

Experts called the results hard-won and said they reflected China's undented attraction for foreign capital amid external uncertainties.