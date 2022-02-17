Tue, March 08, 2022

international

180 households evacuated as forest fire burning in southeast S. Korea

Thirty-six firefighting helicopters and around 600 personnel have been sent to battle with a forest fire in southeast South Korea.

A forest fire, which broke out in a southeastern coastal city of South Korea, remained largely uncontained on Thursday and about 180 households have been evacuated, Yonhap news agency reported.

The wildfire first occurred on a mountain in Yeongdeok, some 350 km southeast of the capital Seoul, early Tuesday and was extinguished Tuesday afternoon.

The fire reignited overnight and spread into nearby residential areas, leading to the evacuation of households. No casualty has been reported yet.

 

Photo taken on Feb. 16, 2022 shows a firefighting helicopter dropping water on a forest fire on a mountain in Yeongdeok, some 350 km southeast of the capital Seoul, South Korea. (NEWSIS/Handout via Xinhua)

The Korea Forest Service raised the four-notch wildfire warning from Level 2 to Level 3 on Wednesday afternoon.

The second-highest warning is issued when a forest fire is expected to consume more than 100 hectares of land amid an average wind velocity of over seven meters per second.

Thirty-six firefighting helicopters and around 600 personnel were sent to the scene, but the fire was hard to be put out due to strong wind.

Personnel extinguish a forest fire on a mountain in Yeongdeok, some 350 km southeast of the capital Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2022. (NEWSIS/Handout via Xinhua)

Published : February 17, 2022

By : Xinhua

