Ukraine celebrates Day of Unity to show consolidation amid crisis

KYIV, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- In a televised address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainians are different, but they all are united by the desire to live in peace, happiness and with their loved ones.

"We are all united by one desire: to live in peace, happily, as one family, with children, with parents. And we have every right to all this. Because we are at home, we are in Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukrainians mark the Day of Unity to show the "friends and enemies" that Ukraine is united even in hard times.