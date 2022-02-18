China’s Commerce Ministry urges India to treat all investors fairly

The remarks came after media reported India has blocked access to 54 mobile apps, mainly Chinese, and India's income tax authorities have conducted searches at multiple premises of Chinese companies as part of tax investigations.

Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said the relevant Indian authorities have taken a series of measures to suppress Chinese companies and their products in India, which have seriously damaged the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.

"China expressed serious concern about this," Gao said, adding the ministry has noticed that foreign investors, including Chinese companies, are also increasingly concerned about the investment environment in India.

Foreign investors have created a large number of employment opportunities in India and made positive contributions to India's economic development, Gao said.