Samsung to make additional investment in Thai Nguyen

He said that Viet Nam is an attractive investment destination with a stable political and social system, high-quality human resources and good infrastructures.

“Samsung has complete confidence in Viet Nam’s investment environment and would never change its business strategy in the country,” added the general director.

The director also revealed that Samsung was going to allocate $220 million for a Centre of Research and Development in Ha Noi in order to transform Viet Nam into a strategic R&D hub.

The centre is expected to be launched in late 2022 and its research focus will be on global tech trends including Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Internet of Things.

In late 2021, Samsung's total accumulated investment in Viet Nam reached $18 billion, equalling to 102 per cent of the accumulated figure of $17.7 billion in 2020.

The additional investment has pushed the figure up to $19.2 billion, allowing Samsung to maintain its position as the largest foreign investor in Viet Nam. — VNS