Hà Nội to focus on high risk groups in COVID battle, less on case numbers

Nguyễn Thị Huệ, an elderly resident living in Đồng Tâm Ward of Hai Bà Trưng District, has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 but lives on her own.

The health officials of the commune visit her every week to test and check her health indicators like blood pressure.

“I am worried about the pandemic but prevention is better than cure. Though I am fully vaccinated, I wear a face mask when going out,” she said.

To reduce severe cases and deaths of COVID-19, Hai Bà Trưng District has ordered its 18 communes to have a list of elderly people and those with underlying conditions to offer regular health checks and examinations.

Each commune has about 300-500 people belonging to high-risk groups.

“Most of the infected cases here are mild and are treated at home. But in some families, infected people live with the elderly and some of the elderly haven’t been vaccinated,” Nguyễn Bích Phượng, a health officer in Đồng Tâm Ward said.