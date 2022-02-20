Tue, March 08, 2022

German Chancellor Scholz calls for negotiated solution to Ukraine crisis

Scholz said on Saturday that diplomatic channels are still the means to solve the Ukrainian problem but warned against "being naive."

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday that diplomatic channels are still the means to solve the Ukrainian problem but warned against "being naive."

He made the remarks in his first speech at the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC), which will last through Monday.

The conflict in Ukraine shows no sign of easing, and "there is a danger of another war in Europe," he said.

Ukraine's membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which has been a major concern for Russia, is not on the agenda either now or shortly, he noted.

Regarding Germany's decision not to supply weapons to Ukraine, Scholz said that his country had strict regulations on arms exports and that Berlin had provided financial support to Ukraine instead.

Scholz stressed the importance of the transatlantic partnership, noting that Germany will ensure compliance with Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, the collective defence clause.

Russia has repeatedly urged NATO to halt its eastward expansion as the intergovernmental military alliance led by the United States has further enlarged even after the Cold War.

At a press conference held with Scholz in Moscow on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that postponing Ukraine's possible accession to NATO will resolve nothing for Russia and that Moscow wants its security concerns to be addressed seriously. 

