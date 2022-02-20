Second medical team from China arrives in Hong Kong in fighting COVID-19 outbreak

HONG KONG, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- The second team of mainland health experts and workers arrived in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) via the Shenzhen Bay Port on Saturday to work with the HKSAR government in fighting the latest COVID-19 outbreak.
The team is comprised of 114 members, including four critical care medical specialists, four administrative staff members, and 106 sampling workers.
The four critical care specialists will discuss with clinical medical experts in Hong Kong on the treatment of severe and critical COVID-19 cases, and share the treatment experience of COVID-19 patients in the mainland.
Also on Saturday, the construction of two community isolation and treatment facilities built with assistance from the mainland began at Penny's Bay and Kai Tak Pier in Hong Kong, respectively.
Designed and constructed by China State Construction International Holdings Ltd., the two isolation facilities are expected to provide about 9,500 quarantine units when fully operational.
On behalf of the Hong Kong residents, HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam expressed her heartfelt thanks to the central leadership for their great attention, care and full support to Hong Kong at the commencement ceremony held at Penny's Bay quarantine site.
The HKSAR government would like to express its sincere gratitude to the China State Construction International for its professionalism and sense of responsibility in assisting Hong Kong in the fight against COVID-19, Lam said.
