Tue, March 08, 2022

international

Dow plunges over 600 points amid concerns over Ukraine crisis

The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 622.24 points, or 1.78 percent. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 2.12 percent and 2.88 percent respectively.

U.S. stocks fell sharply on Thursday as investors have been haunted by the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 622.24 points, or 1.78 percent, to 34,312.03. The S&P 500 dropped 94.75 points, or 2.12 percent, to 4,380.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 407.37 points, or 2.88 percent, to 13,716.72.

Nine of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors ended in red, with technology and communication services down 3.07 percent and 2.96 percent, respectively, leading the laggards. Consumer staples and utilities rose 0.91 percent and 0.06 percent, the only two gaining groups.

The market weakness came as Wall Street worried about the Ukraine tensions, experts noted.

On the economic front, U.S. initial jobless claims, a rough way to measure layoffs, registered 248,000 in the week ending Feb. 12, an increase of 23,000 from the previous week's revised level, the Department of Labor reported on Thursday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast initial jobless claims to total a seasonally adjusted 218,000.

U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded mostly lower on Thursday with nine of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on a downbeat note.

On Wednesday, U.S. equities ended mixed with the Dow and the Nasdaq finishing modestly lower, while the S&P finished modestly higher, as investors digested the Federal Reserve's January meeting minutes.

Related News

Published : February 18, 2022

By : Xinhua

Related News

Wang says China-Russia ties 'one of the most crucial for global stability'

Published : Mar 08, 2022

U.S. CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to Thailand , Hong Kong and New Zealand

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Mystery of Malaysia Airlines’ missing MH370 flight remains unsolved 8 years on

Published : Mar 08, 2022

President Zelenskiy says President Biden "can do more"

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Latest News

Police chief to get report today on probe into actress Tangmo’s death

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Demand for EVs in Thailand to surge in 2024, according to survey of motorists

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Negative news reports can hurt us mentally, physically, warns psychologist

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Official probe launched into fire at ‘millionaires’ resort on Koh Kood

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.