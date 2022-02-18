Tue, March 08, 2022

Sudanese leader keen on dialogue for resolving political crisis

Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on Thursday reiterated the government's keenness on dialogue with all political forces to reach a unified vision to ensure a safe exit from the current political crisis.

Al-Burhan on Thursday met at the Republican Palace in Khartoum with Head of the United Nations Integrated Transitional Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) Volker Perthes, the Sovereign Council said in a statement.

"Al-Burhan stressed the government's keenness and determination to complete the democratic transformation process, conduct free and fair elections and hand the power to an elected government," the statement said.

For his part, Perthes said the meeting reviewed the consultations being carried out by UNITAMS to settle the Sudanese current crisis, describing his meeting with Al-Burhan as "useful and fruitful."

Perthes urged for creating a suitable environment for the consultations among the Sudanese parties to allow for rebuilding confidence.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on Oct. 25, 2021 and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government.

Since then, opposition groups have been staging regular mass protests in the Sudanese capital Khartoum and other cities to demand civilian rule.

On Jan. 10, the UNITAMS launched an intra-Sudanese political process to end the political crisis in Sudan, while on Feb. 13, the mission announced conclusion of the first stage of the consultations.

Published : February 18, 2022

By : Xinhua

