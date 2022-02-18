Sudanese leader keen on dialogue for resolving political crisis

"Al-Burhan stressed the government's keenness and determination to complete the democratic transformation process, conduct free and fair elections and hand the power to an elected government," the statement said.

For his part, Perthes said the meeting reviewed the consultations being carried out by UNITAMS to settle the Sudanese current crisis, describing his meeting with Al-Burhan as "useful and fruitful."

Perthes urged for creating a suitable environment for the consultations among the Sudanese parties to allow for rebuilding confidence.