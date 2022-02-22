Myanmar junta argues genocide case cannot proceed

Addressing the International Court of Justice in person at The Hague, the junta's minister of international cooperation, Mr Ko Ko Hlaing, said: "The government of Myanmar remains committed to addressing the problems in northern Rakhine state, which have a long history."

He added that it was "determined to solve these complex problems through peaceful means of negotiation and reconciliation".

The junta's legal team contends that The Gambia, which in 2019 filed a lawsuit alleging that Myanmar breached the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, was acting as a proxy for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which is not a party to the convention.

Monday's hearing was clouded by controversy over which should be the rightful party representing Myanmar amid the political crisis triggered by the military coup on Feb 1 last year.

The junta is currently battling guerilla forces and ethnic armed groups opposing its power seizure. A parallel National Unity Government (NUG), composed partly of lawmakers ousted by the coup, is vying with the junta for international recognition.

Both the junta and the NUG had sought to represent Myanmar in this case, which centres on the military's crackdown in Rakhine state five years ago that triggered an exodus of more than 700,000 Muslim Rohingya.