HK sees record 7,533 new cases; mainland experts extend stay

Albert Au Ka-wing, principal medical and health officer of the Centre for Health Protection’s communicable disease branch, said at a news briefing that there were 7,530 local cases and three imported infections.

“We see that the number of cases will continue to increase in the near future and remain in a very high level. We hope that after a series of control measures, the number of cases will drop,” Au said.

Lau Ka-hin, Chief Manager (Quality and Standards) of the Hospital Authority, said in the same briefing that 13 COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, including an 11-month-old baby. Including three previous unannounced deaths, a total of 311 patients have passed away in public hospitals so far.

Lau said baby developed a fever and had convulsions on Saturday morning. She was brought to the Tseung Kwan O Hospital, where she tested positive for the virus.