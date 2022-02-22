Australia reports surging COVID-19 cases, reopens borders after 23 months

Fifty-six flights were due to land in Australia in the 24 hours after reopening.

Dan Tehan, the federal minister for trade, tourism and investment, was at the Sydney international airport on Monday morning to welcome the first arrivals and said it was a milestone for Australia.

"The first passengers had a huge smile on their face even though they have been on a plane for what, 20-odd hours," he told Nine Network television. "The warmth of the welcome that the Australian people give our overseas visitors hasn't gone away."

The return of double vaccinated international visitors will reinvigorate Australia's tourism sector, which supports 660,000 jobs and contributed 60.4 billion Australian dollars (about 43 billion U.S. dollars) to the economy in 2018-19, according to Tehan's media release on Monday.