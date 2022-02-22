US, Russia possess 12,000 of world’s 13,000 nuclear warheads

Initially, the United States had hoped to maintain a monopoly on nuclear weapons but the secrets and the technology for building the atomic bomb soon spread.

The United States conducted its first nuclear test in July 1945 and dropped two atomic bombs on the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan, in August 1945.

Four years later, the Soviet Union conducted its first nuclear test. The United Kingdom followed in 1952, France in 1960, and China in 1964.

The United States and other like-minded countries negotiated the nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT) in 1968 and the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) in 1996.