Nicaragua's Ortega defends Russia's stance over Ukraine

The former Marxist guerrilla, who has led Nicaragua since 2007 after having first come to power in 1979, defended Putin's move to recognize the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk during a speech in Managua.
"Russia wants security," said Ortega, a long-time opponent of U.S. influence in Central America.
Ortega also said Ukraine's attempt to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) represented a threat to Russia.
“Hopefully they (European and U.S. leaders) will reason so they will not provoke a catastrophe for the planet."
Last week, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov visited Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Cuba, key Russian allies in Latin America, and said Russia would deepen bilateral ties with all three countries.
The United States said Nicaragua's last election, in November, was rigged in Ortega's favor and has imposed sanctions on Nicaraguan officials. U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols described Ortega's government as being on the road to expulsion from the Organization of American States.
Published : February 22, 2022
Published : Feb 22, 2022
Published : Feb 22, 2022
Published : Feb 22, 2022
Published : Feb 22, 2022
Published : Mar 08, 2022
Published : Mar 08, 2022
Published : Mar 08, 2022
Published : Mar 08, 2022