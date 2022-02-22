Tue, March 08, 2022

international

Nicaragua's Ortega defends Russia's stance over Ukraine

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega became one of the first world leaders to back Russia's stance over Ukraine, saying President Vladimir Putin was right to recognize two regions controlled by Moscow-backed separatists as an independent.

The former Marxist guerrilla, who has led Nicaragua since 2007 after having first come to power in 1979, defended Putin's move to recognize the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk during a speech in Managua.

"Russia wants security," said Ortega, a long-time opponent of U.S. influence in Central America.

 

 

Ortega also said Ukraine's attempt to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) represented a threat to Russia.

“Hopefully they (European and U.S. leaders) will reason so they will not provoke a catastrophe for the planet."

Last week, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov visited Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Cuba, key Russian allies in Latin America, and said Russia would deepen bilateral ties with all three countries.

The United States said Nicaragua's last election, in November, was rigged in Ortega's favor and has imposed sanctions on Nicaraguan officials. U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols described Ortega's government as being on the road to expulsion from the Organization of American States.

Related News

Published : February 22, 2022

Related News

Australia reports surging COVID-19 cases, reopens borders after 23 months

Published : Feb 22, 2022

U.S. CDC doesn't make most COVID-19 data public: NYT

Published : Feb 22, 2022

New US 'Indo-Pacific strategy' poses a threat to Asia, Chinese embassy says

Published : Feb 22, 2022

Russia has destroyed peace efforts but we won't give up our land, Zelenskiy says

Published : Feb 22, 2022

Latest News

Police chief to get report today on probe into actress Tangmo’s death

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Demand for EVs in Thailand to surge in 2024, according to survey of motorists

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Negative news reports can hurt us mentally, physically, warns psychologist

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Official probe launched into fire at ‘millionaires’ resort on Koh Kood

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.