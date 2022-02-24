Ukraine war crossfire: PH, Asia Pacific seen getting hit by global price shocks

In a statement, Moody’s managing director Michael Taylor said the economies they watch in Asia-Pacific had “limited direct exposure to Russian or Ukrainian entities, and as such we do not anticipate there would be any immediate or direct ratings impact from the situation in Ukraine.”

But Moody’s said the region “may not be immune to second-round effects of a conflict.”

“Among the possible transmission channels are commodities prices, trade effects and financial market disruption,” Moody’s said. For instance, jittery domestic creditors during the past two weeks sought higher yields for short-dated treasury bills, making it more expensive for the government to borrow through the local debt securities market. Global oil prices were also on the rise while the world watched developments on the Ukrainian-Russian border.

“The global price of oil and liquified natural gas (LNG) is likely to rise sharply in the event of a conflict, which will be positive for the relatively few exporters in the Asia-Pacific region and negative for the substantially greater number of net energy importers,” Moody’s said. The Philippines is a net oil importer.

“However, a mitigating factor is that several Asian economies have long-term supply contracts in place for LNG which will limit the impact of fluctuations in the spot price,” Moody’s said.