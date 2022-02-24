Tue, March 08, 2022

international

Moon welcomes WHO's decision to establish global biomanufacturing training hub in S. Korea

President Moon Jae-in on Thursday welcomed a decision by the World Health Organization (WHO) to set up a global biomanufacturing training hub in South Korea, saying the move would help Seoul achieve its goal of becoming a global vaccine hub.

Moon made the remarks after WHO announced it will establish the facility in South Korea that will carry out biomanufacturing training for workforces from around the world.

"Korea has become a hub country for education and fostering professionals to increase vaccine capabilities in developing countries," Moon said in a message posted on social media.

"We will actively share our experiences and knowhow with the international community and contribute to self-sufficiency of vaccines and resolving vaccine inequality," Moon said.

The facility will provide technical and hands-on training on operational and good manufacturing practice requirements, and will complement specific trainings on an mRNA vaccine technology, WHO said.

The facility is expected to help the low- and middle-income nations strengthen their biomanufacturing capabilities. (Yonhap)

Related News

Published : February 24, 2022

By : The Korea Herald

Related News

Wang says China-Russia ties 'one of the most crucial for global stability'

Published : Mar 08, 2022

U.S. CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to Thailand , Hong Kong and New Zealand

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Mystery of Malaysia Airlines’ missing MH370 flight remains unsolved 8 years on

Published : Mar 08, 2022

President Zelenskiy says President Biden "can do more"

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Latest News

Police chief to get report today on probe into actress Tangmo’s death

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Demand for EVs in Thailand to surge in 2024, according to survey of motorists

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Negative news reports can hurt us mentally, physically, warns psychologist

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Official probe launched into fire at ‘millionaires’ resort on Koh Kood

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.