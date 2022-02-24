IPC president: 2022 Paralympics will be benchmark for future Games

"It will be a benchmark for future Paralympic Winter Games. … I could not be more excited, and I'm counting the hours to get on the plane to fly to Beijing," Parsons said in an online interview with Chinese media on Tuesday.

Starting on March 4, the Paralympic Winter Games, which feature six sports and 78 events, will take place in three competition zones: downtown Beijing; the capital's northwest Yanqing district; and co-host Zhangjiakou, Hebei province.

A total of 736 athletes will compete, with 39 medal events for men, 35 for women and four mixed events.

Beijing 2022 will be the biggest ever Paralympic Winter Games, according to the International Paralympic Committee website. "I think it shows the strength of the Paralympic movement, that we are getting stronger and stronger and more relevant," Parsons said, adding the movement also has a higher purpose. "As we get stronger, our message reaches more and more people," he said.

Parsons said he had calculated that 7 percent of the world's disabled people live in China. "That's why having China so committed in maximizing the opportunity of the Paralympic Winter Games is so important to us," Parsons said.