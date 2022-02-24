Tue, March 08, 2022

On Ukraine: China says its position stays unchanged and opposes sanctions

China has never thought sanctions are the best way to solve problems, its foreign ministry said on February 23, when asked if the Asian nation would join Western countries in sanctioning Russia over Ukraine.

China hopes relevant parties can try to resolve their issues through dialogue and remain calm and exercise restraint, ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters in Beijing.

When questioned about whether China's remarks and position on Ukraine contradict the principle of respecting state sovereignty and territorial integrity, Hua said China's remarks are in line with its position that regional hotspot issues should be resolved through dialogue and consultation.

"China will continue to promote peace talks in its own way," Hua added.

She said " China's remarks are in line with our position that regional hotspot issues should be resolved through dialogue and consultation. China always upholds objectivity and fairness, stands for peace and justice, and decides its position based on the merits of the matter concerned. We believe that all countries should settle international disputes in a peaceful way in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. Those who accuse China of violating the principle of respecting state sovereignty and territorial integrity on the Ukraine issue either harbour ulterior motives or are misguided by misrepresentation. 

Reason and causality are important when trying to understand things. There is a complex historical context on the Ukraine issue and the current situation is the result of the interplay of many complicated factors. In order to have an objective understanding of the situation and seek a reasonable and peaceful settlement, it is necessary to learn the whole story on the Ukraine issue and properly address each other's legitimate security concerns on the basis of equality and mutual respect. Certain countries should ask themselves: When the U.S. drove five waves of NATO expansion eastward all the way to Russia's doorstep and deployed advanced offensive strategic weapons in breach of its assurances to Russia, did it ever think about the consequences of pushing a big country to the wall?

Under the current circumstances, the door to a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine issue is not completely shut. We hope relevant parties concerned can stay cool-headed and rational, and commit themselves to a peaceful resolution through negotiation in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. China will continue to promote peace talks in its own way. We welcome and encourage all efforts dedicated to advancing diplomatic settlement of the issue." 

