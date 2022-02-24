Tue, March 08, 2022

international

Putin orders military operations in Ukraine, demands Kyiv forces surrender

Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbass region in the early hours of February 24 and told the Ukrainian military to lay down their weapons and go home.

In a special televised address on Russian state TV, Putin said Russia has been left with no choice but to defend itself against what he said were threats emanating from modern Ukraine.

The scope of the Russian military operation was not immediately clear. A Reuters reporter in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, heard explosions that sounded like artillery shelling in the distance.

Putin said Russia would respond instantly if any external force tried to interfere with its actions and that Moscow would try to de-militarize and 'de-Nazify' Ukraine.

Putin's comments come after the United States said Russia had stationed nearly 150,000 troops near Ukraine's borders and after Russian-backed separatists appealed to him for military help against what they said was growing Ukrainian aggression.

Reuters

Kyiv has denied any such aggression.

"All responsibility for bloodshed will be on the conscience of the ruling regime in Ukraine," Putin told state TV.

Related News

Published : February 24, 2022

Related News

UN, partners continue delivering aid to both sides of contact line in Ukraine

Published : Feb 24, 2022

Dow tumbles over 460 points, S&P 500 falls deeper into correction

Published : Feb 24, 2022

Govt to discuss four issues with Malaysian PM during his official visit

Published : Feb 23, 2022

"We have no intention of fighting Russia" - Biden as he announces Russia sanctions

Published : Feb 23, 2022

Latest News

Police chief to get report today on probe into actress Tangmo’s death

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Demand for EVs in Thailand to surge in 2024, according to survey of motorists

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Negative news reports can hurt us mentally, physically, warns psychologist

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Official probe launched into fire at ‘millionaires’ resort on Koh Kood

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.