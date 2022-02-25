Ukraine urges India to use its good with Russia to stop invasion

Speaking to the media here, Polikha noted that India has a special privileged strategic partnership with Russia and its voice was heard by Moscow. ”We are expecting a much more favourable attitude of the Indian government,” he added.

Describing the Russian military operation in his country as ”naked aggression by a totalitarian regime”, he wondered if Russian President Valdimir Putin would listen to any world leader barring Modi.

Pointing out that India was the leader of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) for many years, the Ukrainian envoy said; ”The NAM was created in the time of the Cold War just to prevent world tension. It was based on the principle of peace.” India, he said, was the architecture of the world-famous principle of ‘Panchsheel’.