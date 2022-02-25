Tue, March 08, 2022

Ukraine urges India to use its good with Russia to stop invasion

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as one of the most powerful and respected leaders of the world, Ukrainian Ambassador Igor Polikha today appealed to India to use its good offices with Russia to stop the ongoing military operation in Ukraine.

Speaking to the media here, Polikha noted that India has a special privileged strategic partnership with Russia and its voice was heard by Moscow. ”We are expecting a much more favourable attitude of the Indian government,” he added.

Describing the Russian military operation in his country as ”naked aggression by a totalitarian regime”, he wondered if Russian President Valdimir Putin would listen to any world leader barring Modi.

Pointing out that India was the leader of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) for many years, the Ukrainian envoy said; ”The NAM was created in the time of the Cold War just to prevent world tension. It was based on the principle of peace.” India, he said, was the architecture of the world-famous principle of ‘Panchsheel’.

Referring to the Russian action, Polikha said; ”The aggression started at 5 o’clock in the morning. We have confirmed information that a lot of Ukrainian aerodromes, military airports, military installations were attacked by bombs and missiles.”

He said some of the attacks happened on the outskirts of the capital while some took place deep inside the territory of Ukraine. ”We’re getting the first information about casualties among our soldiers and among the civilian population,” he added.

Published : February 25, 2022

By : The Statesman

