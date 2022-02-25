South Korea to participate in sanctions against Russia: Moon

President Moon Jae-in on Thursday said that the country will cooperate with the international community, including measures such as sanctions against Russia, following Russian attack on Ukraine.



Tensions between Moscow and Kyiv are at their highest in years after Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on the day.



“The use of force that causes innocent casualties cannot be justified under any circumstances,” Moon said in the afternoon after receiving a report from the head of the National Security Office regarding the Ukraine incident. “Despite the continued warnings from the international community and efforts to resolve through diplomacy, the feared armed invasion occurred in Ukraine.”



He said, “As a responsible member of the international community, South Korea will support and join the international community’s efforts, including economic sanctions, to curb armed invasion and resolve the situation peacefully.



Earlier in the morning, the Foreign Ministry released a statement saying the South Korean government is closely discussing countermeasures with its allies, including the US, in a situation where Russia’s invasion of Ukraine can be seen as “imminent.”



“Despite repeated warnings from the international community, if Russia engages in any form of all-out war, it is clear that the Korean government will have no choice but to participate in sanctions such as export controls against Russia,” the ministry said.