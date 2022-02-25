Nepal opposes Russian invasion of Ukraine

According to the statement, recognition of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent entities goes contrary to the provisions of the UN charter.

“Nepal opposes any use of force against a sovereign country in any circumstance and believes in peaceful resolution of disputes through diplomacy and dialogue,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine in what appeared to be the start of war in Europe over Russia’s demands for an end to NATO’s eastward expansion.

Reuters reported that Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast, after Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.

Earlier on Wednesday, Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had urged Nepalis not to visit Ukraine unless absolutely necessary, just as Russia-Ukraine tension was building.