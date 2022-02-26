Japan, U.S., EU to impose additional sanctions on Russia

The coordinated sanctions involving Group of Seven nations include export controls on semiconductors and other high-tech products, and financial sanctions on major Russian banks.

The measures reflect a determination among the countries concerned to make it clear that actions that shake the foundations of the international order will not be tolerated.

Washington aims to deal a blow to Russia’s military and aerospace sectors by restricting exports of semiconductors and telecommunications equipment.

At a press conference at the White House on Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden said, “Between our actions and those of our allies and partners, we estimate that we’ll cut off more than half of Russia’s high-tech imports.”

The financial sanctions will target five major banks, including Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank. The United States will sever the banks’ connections to the U.S. financial system. It will also restrict trading in bonds and stocks issued by major Russian companies, including Gazprom, one of the world’s largest gas companies.

It stopped short of banning Russian financial institutions from SWIFT, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, which provides payment networks to banks around the world.

“That’s not the position the rest of Europe wishes to take,” Biden said.