Ukrainian minister dials Jaishankar over invasion

“Received call from Ukrainian FM @DmytroKuleba. He shared his assessment of the current situation. I emphasised that India supports diplomacy & dialogue as the way out,” Jaishankar tweeted later.

He said he had also discussed with the Ukrainian minister the predicament of Indian nationals, including students, stranded in Ukraine. Jaishankar appreciated Ukraine’s support for the safe return of Indian nationals to their homeland.

The Indian minister has been engaged in hectic diplomacy ever since Russia launched military operations in Ukraine. He has already spoken to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken among his counterparts over the Conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday and called for “concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue”.