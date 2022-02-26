Việt Nam calls for restraint in Ukraine-Russia conflict, ready to conduct citizen protection

Asked about the latest developments in Ukraine as Russia launched special military operations against the country, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng on Friday urged “all relevant parties to exercise restraint, abide by the United Nations Charter and basic principles of international law, refrain from using force, protect the people, continue with dialogue to seek a peaceful resolution, contributing to the maintenance of peace, security, stability, and cooperation in the region and the world.”

The spokesperson said Việt Nam is paying special attention to the Vietnamese community in Ukraine, asking for the protection of life, safety, assets, legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese citizens and businesses here.

“All Vietnamese representative missions in Ukraine along with local authorities are closely coordinating, and ready to conduct citizen protection efforts,” Hằng said.

The Vietnamese ambassador to Ukraine Nguyễn Hồng Thạch said on Facebook Friday morning that the embassy staff had already evacuated to an underground bunker, as reports of Russian forces already nearing the Ukraine capital Kiev with loud explosions suspected to be caused by rockets heard.

Thạch urged Vietnamese citizens here to shelter in place and said travel for evacuation right now is unsafe.