Biden’s Russia sanctions to indirectly hit Korea’s chip, auto industries

Korean-made cars and auto equipment, which take up 25.5 percent and 15.1 percent of Korea’s exports to Russia, are expected to take a hit as well.



As auto chips are manufactured by five major companies -- NXP of the Netherlands, Infineon of Germany, Renesas of Japan, Texas Instruments of the US and STMicroelectronics of Switzerland -– Korean cars mounted with those chips are likely to face restrictions in the Russian market.



In 2014, when Russia forcefully annexed Crimea, Korea’s export of cars and tires plunged 62.1 percent and 55.7 percent, respectively.



Hyundai Motor and its sister company Kia, who run factories that churn out 230,000 cars per year in Russia, are within the range of the sanctions. More than 90 percent of Korean auto parts exports to Russia go to the two automakers.



“Last year, Korea exported auto parts worth $1.5 billion. For domestic parts companies, Russia is the biggest market next to the US and China. Due to the sanctions, they will be forced to supply their products to somewhere else, but those who can’t will take a hit,” an auto parts industry official said.



By Kim Byung-wook