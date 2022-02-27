Ukraine’s leadership has rejected negotiations – Kremlin

"In total, the Russian Armed Forces hit 821 military infrastructure objects of Ukraine. Among them: 14 military airfields, 19 control points, and communication centers, 24 S-300 and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems, 48 radar stations," Konashenkov said, according to a statement published by the ministry.

"I would like to emphasize once again that only military facilities are subject to attack, no damage is caused to residential and social infrastructure," he added.

Konashenkov also said that the Russian Armed Forces have established full control over the southern Ukrainian city of Melitopol, which the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier in the day that the Russian military had entered without meeting resistance.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday in a video message that Ukraine has successfully beat off "enemy attacks," but battles are ongoing across the country.

He refuted reports that the country's army will disarm and evacuate, noting that he did not leave Kyiv, which was under heavy shelling overnight.

He said on Twitter that "partners" are sending weapons to help Kyiv, adding that he had spoken by phone with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

Zelensky also called on the European Union to grant Ukraine membership into the bloc.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Facebook that Ukraine shot down a Russian transport plane IL-76 near Vasylkiv town in Kyiv.

According to a report by the government-run Ukrinform news agency, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Saturday that a missile hit an apartment building on the southwestern outskirts of the city, but no casualties were immediately reported.

Klitschko said at least 35 Kyiv residents, including two children, were injured in clashes with Russian forces or shelling.