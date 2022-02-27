Russia resumes Ukraine offensive 'in all directions'

Konashenkov accused authorities in Kyiv of deploying rocket and artillery units in residential areas in cities across the country and appealed to the Ukrainian citizens to demand the immediate removal of all heavy weaponry from their homes.

"In the evening of February 25, in the course of the evacuation of the 82 Ukrainian servicemen from Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, who had voluntarily laid down their arms, 16 boats of the Ukrainian Navy, using "swarm tactics", tried to attack the ships of the Black Sea Fleet. I'd like to emphasize that some of the attacking Ukrainian boats operated under the cover of civilian vessels. The purpose of this attack was primarily to retaliate against the Ukrainian servicemen who had laid down arms and to accuse the Russian army of killing prisoners of war.

As a result of the naval battle, six boats of the Ukrainian Navy were destroyed. None of the 82 Ukrainian servicemen from Snake Island was injured. I want to pay special attention that during the attack of the Ukrainian boats, U.S. strategic unmanned aerial vehicles were flying above the frame-up area." Konashenkov said.