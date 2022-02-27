Tue, March 08, 2022

international

Russia resumes Ukraine offensive 'in all directions'

Russia resumed its military operation after Ukrainian authorities had refused negotiations with Moscow. The Russian Ministry of Defence said on February 26.

In a video released by the ministry, spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said the resumption of military action came after Ukrainian authorities had refused negotiations with Moscow.

The Russian defence ministry said troops of the self-proclaimed Donbass republics with fire support of the Russian military advanced to a depth of up to 46 kilometres, having captured the settlements of Shchastia, Muratovo, Starognatovka, Oktyabrskaya, and Pavlopol.

Konashenkov accused authorities in Kyiv of deploying rocket and artillery units in residential areas in cities across the country and appealed to the Ukrainian citizens to demand the immediate removal of all heavy weaponry from their homes.

"In the evening of February 25, in the course of the evacuation of the 82 Ukrainian servicemen from Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, who had voluntarily laid down their arms, 16 boats of the Ukrainian Navy, using "swarm tactics", tried to attack the ships of the Black Sea Fleet. I'd like to emphasize that some of the attacking Ukrainian boats operated under the cover of civilian vessels. The purpose of this attack was primarily to retaliate against the Ukrainian servicemen who had laid down arms and to accuse the Russian army of killing prisoners of war.

As a result of the naval battle, six boats of the Ukrainian Navy were destroyed. None of the 82 Ukrainian servicemen from Snake Island was injured. I want to pay special attention that during the attack of the Ukrainian boats, U.S. strategic unmanned aerial vehicles were flying above the frame-up area." Konashenkov said.

 

Published : February 27, 2022

