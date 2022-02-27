Tue, March 08, 2022

international

Asean calls on Russia, Ukraine to sort out their differences peacefully

Asean foreign ministers in a joint statement on Saturday urged Russia and Ukraine to exercise restraint, make an effort to pursue dialogue and de-escalate tensions by seeking a peaceful resolution.

The ministers said this suggestion was in line with international law, the principles of the United Nations Charter and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, adding that they were deeply concerned about the evolving situation and armed hostilities in Ukraine.

“We believe there is still room for peaceful dialogue to prevent the situation from getting out of control,” the statement said. "For peace, security and harmonious co-existence to prevail, it is the responsibility of all parties to uphold the principles of mutual respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and equal rights of all nations."

Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine, its neighbour to the southwest, on February 24, marking a dramatic escalation of conflicts that began in 2014. This is the largest conventional military attack on European soil since World War II.

The invasion was preceded by a Russian military build-up that started in early 2021, during which President Vladimir Putin criticised the post-1997 enlargement of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) as a threat to his country's security and demanded that Ukraine be legally prohibited from joining the military alliance.

Despite the military build-up since November last year, Russia repeatedly denied it was planning to invade Ukraine until February 20.

Related News

Published : February 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Wang says China-Russia ties 'one of the most crucial for global stability'

Published : Mar 08, 2022

U.S. CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to Thailand , Hong Kong and New Zealand

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Mystery of Malaysia Airlines’ missing MH370 flight remains unsolved 8 years on

Published : Mar 08, 2022

President Zelenskiy says President Biden "can do more"

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Latest News

Police chief to get report today on probe into actress Tangmo’s death

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Demand for EVs in Thailand to surge in 2024, according to survey of motorists

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Negative news reports can hurt us mentally, physically, warns psychologist

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Official probe launched into fire at ‘millionaires’ resort on Koh Kood

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.