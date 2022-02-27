Asean calls on Russia, Ukraine to sort out their differences peacefully

The ministers said this suggestion was in line with international law, the principles of the United Nations Charter and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, adding that they were deeply concerned about the evolving situation and armed hostilities in Ukraine.
“We believe there is still room for peaceful dialogue to prevent the situation from getting out of control,” the statement said. "For peace, security and harmonious co-existence to prevail, it is the responsibility of all parties to uphold the principles of mutual respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and equal rights of all nations."
Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine, its neighbour to the southwest, on February 24, marking a dramatic escalation of conflicts that began in 2014. This is the largest conventional military attack on European soil since World War II.
The invasion was preceded by a Russian military build-up that started in early 2021, during which President Vladimir Putin criticised the post-1997 enlargement of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) as a threat to his country's security and demanded that Ukraine be legally prohibited from joining the military alliance.
Despite the military build-up since November last year, Russia repeatedly denied it was planning to invade Ukraine until February 20.
Published : February 27, 2022
By : THE NATION
