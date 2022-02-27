Asean calls on Russia, Ukraine to sort out their differences peacefully

Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine, its neighbour to the southwest, on February 24, marking a dramatic escalation of conflicts that began in 2014. This is the largest conventional military attack on European soil since World War II.

The invasion was preceded by a Russian military build-up that started in early 2021, during which President Vladimir Putin criticised the post-1997 enlargement of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) as a threat to his country's security and demanded that Ukraine be legally prohibited from joining the military alliance.

Despite the military build-up since November last year, Russia repeatedly denied it was planning to invade Ukraine until February 20.